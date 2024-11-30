JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 446 ($5.68).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,034.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

In other news, insider Andy Long bought 31,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,821.44 ($37,984.26). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

