JAT Capital Mgmt LP Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN opened at $7.35 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,063.20. This represents a 2.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

