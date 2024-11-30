JAT Capital Mgmt LP Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,000. Dynatrace accounts for 1.5% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

