IWG (LON:IWG) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167.90 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 166.30 ($2.12). 1,370,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,246,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50 ($2.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,191.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 170.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.55.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

