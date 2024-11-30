Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Down 60.4% in November

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Iveda Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVDA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 204,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,043. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

