Isthmus Partners LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 166.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 70.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $98.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. This represents a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

