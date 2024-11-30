iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $21,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.