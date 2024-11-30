iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Total Return Active ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Total Return Active ETF stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Free Report) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Total Return Active ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.20% of iShares Total Return Active ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Total Return Active ETF alerts:

iShares Total Return Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $52.60.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from iShares Total Return Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Total Return Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Total Return Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.