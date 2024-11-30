iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Boosted by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 423.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

