iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

