iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.36 and traded as high as $48.62. iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF shares last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 7,023 shares traded.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.