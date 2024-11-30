iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWD opened at $199.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $156.18 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

