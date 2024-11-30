iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $16,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

