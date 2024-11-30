iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $59,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 422,500 shares during the period. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,809,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,254.4% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 348,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 340,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,892,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

