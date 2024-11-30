iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,596 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $74,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,181,000 after acquiring an additional 142,487 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,610,000 after acquiring an additional 111,210 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after acquiring an additional 233,999 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

