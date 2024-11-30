iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 219,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,797,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

