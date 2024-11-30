iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 29,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

