iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $605.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $455.41 and a 52-week high of $606.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $585.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

