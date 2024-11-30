iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.2% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

