iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Position Raised by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

