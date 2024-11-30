Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $398.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.27 and a fifty-two week high of $400.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.23 and a 200 day moving average of $367.49. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

