Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 545.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

GLW stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $51.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

