Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $6,121,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152,981 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 431,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 108,692 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

