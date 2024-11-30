Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

McKesson stock opened at $628.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $542.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

