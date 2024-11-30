Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCU stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 53,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

