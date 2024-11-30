Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCU stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $17.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
