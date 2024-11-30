Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 433,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,997,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 350,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

