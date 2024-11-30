Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 433,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $22.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.