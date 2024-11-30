Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,848,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,601,000 after buying an additional 130,351 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,485,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,557,000 after purchasing an additional 661,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

