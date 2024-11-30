Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 962.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 454,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 438,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.1 %

ITCI stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.