International Media Acquisition Extends Business Combination Period with $20,000 Deposit

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IMAQU) disclosed in an 8-K filing on November 27, 2024, that the company has made a deposit of $20,000, referred to as the “Extension Payment.” This payment was deposited into the trust account to extend the period within which the company can finalize an initial business combination. The extension moves the deadline for the business combination from December 2, 2024, to January 2, 2025.

This move allows International Media Acquisition Corp. additional time to explore and secure potential business combination opportunities effectively. By providing this extension, the company aims to ensure a well-considered decision in finalizing a mutually beneficial business deal within the revised timeframe.

As part of the filing, the company also included Exhibit 104, which is the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Looking forward, International Media Acquisition Corp. continues to navigate the evolving landscape of potential business combinations with a focus on enhancing long-term shareholder value.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

