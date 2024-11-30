Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Insulet worth $28,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Insulet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $266.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.11. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $279.40.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

