Insight Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 391 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $154.38 and a 12 month high of $254.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $703.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

