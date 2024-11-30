Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells 622 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $32,723.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,102.87. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -166.59 and a beta of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,475,000 after acquiring an additional 142,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 55,963.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 27.8% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 80,014 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

