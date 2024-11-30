Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $90,684.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,830,028.80. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $503,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $188,955.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $59,100.00.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBRK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Rubrik from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik by 3,620.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,360 shares during the period.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

