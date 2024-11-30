Insider Selling: Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) EVP Sells 7,198 Shares of Stock

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

LOW stock opened at $272.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.32 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 153,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,476,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

