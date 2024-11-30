Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.31, for a total transaction of $447,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,576 shares in the company, valued at $52,972,696.56. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, October 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $304,950.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $272,040.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total transaction of $269,535.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $283,410.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $296.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $409,919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $108,434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

