Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.50, for a total transaction of C$775,000.00.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$77.61 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$55.34 and a 1-year high of C$84.70. The company has a market cap of C$12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

