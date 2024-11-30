Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,881 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,309.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,917,446 shares in the company, valued at $23,373,666.74. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00.
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $150,908.00.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $104,529.81.
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $20,152.40.
- On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $63,771.42.
- On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $29,728.88.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $126,909.67.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $12.62.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,964 shares during the last quarter.
