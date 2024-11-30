Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases 57,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,739,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,642,086.60. This represents a 0.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $3,128,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00.

PBF opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on PBF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PBF Energy by 720.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 957.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

