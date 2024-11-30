Insider Buying: Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Insider Buys A$150,288.48 in Stock

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Anne Brennan acquired 34,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.32 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$150,288.48 ($97,589.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. Endeavour Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

