indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald Mcclymont Sells 3,081 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $16,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,930.50. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $942,000.00.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $5.23 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INDI. Benchmark lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

