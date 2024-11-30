Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $82.99 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.