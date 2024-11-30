IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $20,418,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $421.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $398.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

