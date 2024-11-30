Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 725 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,631.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,984 shares in the company, valued at $244,529,992.96. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,650 shares of company stock worth $691,718. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HEI opened at $273.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.53 and its 200-day moving average is $243.01. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

