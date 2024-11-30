Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Globant by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.6% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 65.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Globant by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $228.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average of $193.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.06.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

