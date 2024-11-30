Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,863,000 after buying an additional 114,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,286,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

CALM opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $99.63.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

