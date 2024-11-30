Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Booking by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,201.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,079.50 and a one year high of $5,237.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,599.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,089.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,820.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

