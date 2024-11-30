Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Up 130.7% in November

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the October 31st total of 507,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.64. 394,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

