Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lifted by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $232.93 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.57 and its 200-day moving average is $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

