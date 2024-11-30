Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) & Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Critical Contrast

Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highest Performances and Invesco”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Highest Performances alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highest Performances $1.19 billion 0.07 -$39.86 million N/A N/A Invesco $5.72 billion 1.42 -$96.90 million ($0.92) -19.67

Highest Performances has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invesco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A Invesco -3.00% 8.83% 3.54%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Highest Performances and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Highest Performances has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Highest Performances and Invesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco 1 10 1 0 2.00

Invesco has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Invesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invesco is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Invesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Invesco beats Highest Performances on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highest Performances

(Get Free Report)

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.