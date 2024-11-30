Hhlr Advisors LTD. Sells 4,206 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TT opened at $416.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.11.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.64.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

